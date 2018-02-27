Rays' Brad Miller: Out with broken toe

Miller is out for a few days with a broken right pinky toe, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller was able to take some groundballs Monday but is not very mobile at the moment. The injury isn't expected to keep him out long, though. The 28-year-old infielder is in a battle for playing time after the Rays acquired C.J. Cron, so any lost time this spring could hurt him in his quest for regular at-bats this season.