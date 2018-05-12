Rays' Brad Miller: Pair of hits in Friday's loss

Miller went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

It was Miller's first game with multiple hits since April 26. The veteran has hit two of his three home runs on the season since April 30, but he's still being hampered by a career-high 28.3 percent strikeout rate over his first 92 plate appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories