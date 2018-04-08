Rays' Brad Miller: Plates a pair in Saturday's loss

Miller went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.

His first-inning two-bagger to deep center plated Denard Span and Carlos Gomez, opening the scoring on the afternoon. Miller is hitting an anemic .200 over his first 27 plate appearances, but he does have a modest three-game hitting streak and has hit safely in four of his last five games overall. The 28-year-old undeniably brings plenty of home-run upside to the table, but his sluggish start -- albeit over a small sample -- is somewhat of a disappointment, considering his .231 average this spring and career-low .201 figure last season.