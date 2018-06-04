Rays' Brad Miller: Plates team's only run in Sunday's loss
Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.
Miller ultimately was responsible for the Rays' only run of the afternoon, as he opened the scoring with a two-bagger to deep right in the fourth that plated Daniel Robertson. A recent bump down to sixth in the order may put a dent in Miller's fantasy prospects, but the veteran infielder could certainly help his cause if he could rediscover some of the pop that led to his 30-homer tally back in 2016, his first season in Tampa.
