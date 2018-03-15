Rays' Brad Miller: Playing in minor-league game Thursday

Miller (toe) will play in a minor-league game Thursday at Port Charlotte and is expected to get four or five at-bats, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

It's a positive step for the infielder, who's missed all but the opening game of spring with his broken right pinkie toe. Miller's status is likely to be updated following Thursday's game action, but manager Kevin Cash has already stated he's expecting the 28-year-old to be ready by Opening Day.