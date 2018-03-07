Rays' Brad Miller: Plays in sim game Tuesday
Miller (toe) played as the designated hitter for both teams in a simulated game Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
There were no setbacks reported for the infielder, who will now be off from physical activity Wednesday. Out since Feb. 23, it remains to be seen if manager Kevin Cash will determine that Miller's participation Tuesday was sufficient from him to return to Grapefruit League action.
