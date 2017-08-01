Rays' Brad Miller: Presence on basepaths in loss
Miller went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in Monday's 14-7 loss to the Astros.
The trade of Tim Beckham has likely afforded Miller the starting second base job for the balance of the campaign, despite the extensive struggles the latter has encountered at the plate. He got his new starting tenure off to a solid start, getting on base throughout the night after going hitless over the last three games in which he'd registered an at-bat. Miller has plenty of work to do to boost up his current .202/.342/.328 line, with a reduction of his career-high 26.3 percent strikeout rate likely a good way to start.
