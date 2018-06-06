Rays' Brad Miller: Productive as pinch-hitter in Tuesday's loss

Miller entered Tuesday's loss to the Nationals as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and delivered a two-run double in his only at-bat.

Just as was the case in the Rays' most recent game Sunday, Miller was responsible for the team's only runs via a timely two-bagger. He did it in a pinch-hit capacity this time around, as he was called on in place of reliever Wilmer Font in the eighth inning and Tampa facing a 4-0 deficit. With the recent departure of Denard Span via trade, Miller's 21 RBI puts him behind only C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos on the team in that category.

More News
Our Latest Stories