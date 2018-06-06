Rays' Brad Miller: Productive as pinch-hitter in Tuesday's loss
Miller entered Tuesday's loss to the Nationals as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and delivered a two-run double in his only at-bat.
Just as was the case in the Rays' most recent game Sunday, Miller was responsible for the team's only runs via a timely two-bagger. He did it in a pinch-hit capacity this time around, as he was called on in place of reliever Wilmer Font in the eighth inning and Tampa facing a 4-0 deficit. With the recent departure of Denard Span via trade, Miller's 21 RBI puts him behind only C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos on the team in that category.
