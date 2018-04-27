Rays' Brad Miller: Rare multi-hit effort Thursday
Miller went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Miller finally notched his first multi-hit effort of the season in what was his 14th game overall. The struggling infielder vaulted his average over the Mendoza Line with the effort, which included his third extra-base hit of the season. Although his average remains an underwhelming .213, Miller has encouragingly hit safely in three of the five games he's played since coming off a disabled list stint due to a groin injury.
