Rays' Brad Miller: Reaches base three times

Miller went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Miller has been hitting better of late, with a .286 average (6-for-21) and three extra-base hits over the last six games. With that recent stretch, the 28-year-old is now slashing .235/.321/.418 with four homers and 13 RBI on the year.

