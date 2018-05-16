Rays' Brad Miller: Reaches base three times
Miller went 1-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Miller has been hitting better of late, with a .286 average (6-for-21) and three extra-base hits over the last six games. With that recent stretch, the 28-year-old is now slashing .235/.321/.418 with four homers and 13 RBI on the year.
More News
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...