Rays' Brad Miller: Reevaluation coming Friday
Miller (groin) will be reevaluated Friday to determine when he can resume baseball activities, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller went on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday, the same day he suffered a groin strain against the Red Sox. Manager Kevin Cash is already on record as stating that he doesn't expect the infielder's DL stint to last beyond the minimum timeframe, and Friday's evaluation should shed further light on whether that prognosis is on track.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...