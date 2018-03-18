Rays' Brad Miller: Rejoins lineup Saturday

Miller (toe) started at first base Saturday in the Rays' 4-3 loss to the Red Sox in Grapefruit League play. He finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run.

It was just Miller's second appearance of the spring and his first since Feb. 23 while he remained sidelined with a fractured right pinkie toe. Due to the three-week absence, Miller will be held out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, but the 28-year-old remains on track to open the season in a strong-side platoon role at either first base, second base or designated hitter.