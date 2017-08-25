Rays' Brad Miller: Remains out Friday

Miller (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Miller will get spend the series opener on the bench after being removed from Thursday's game with a left shoulder contusion. The second baseman was hit by a pitch, but remained in the game for a couple more innings before getting yanked from the field after his next at-bat. Consider him day-to-day for the time being, while Danny Espinosa fills in at the keystone in his stead.