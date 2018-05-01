Rays' Brad Miller: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Miller is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Miller is hitting below the Mendoza Line in his limited opportunities against left-handers this season, so he'll retreat to the bench for a night off with southpaw Matt Boyd taking the hill for Detroit. C.J. Cron will move to first base to replace him, allowing Rob Refsnyder to log a start as the designated hitter.

