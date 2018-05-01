Rays' Brad Miller: Retreats to bench Tuesday
Miller is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
Miller is hitting below the Mendoza Line in his limited opportunities against left-handers this season, so he'll retreat to the bench for a night off with southpaw Matt Boyd taking the hill for Detroit. C.J. Cron will move to first base to replace him, allowing Rob Refsnyder to log a start as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Rays' Brad Miller: Blasts insurance homer Monday•
-
Rays' Brad Miller: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rays' Brad Miller: Rare multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Rays' Brad Miller: Struggling since return from DL•
-
Rays' Brad Miller: Activated from disabled list•
-
Rays' Brad Miller: On base twice in second rehab game•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...