Rays' Brad Miller: Returns to action Tuesday

Miller (face) is starting at first base and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller is back in the starting lineup after being scratched from Monday's series opener with a facial contusion. He was able to play the final three innings of Monday's extra-innings victory, so his return to the starting lineup comes as no surprise. Miller is hitting .243/.309/.419 across 42 games this season.