Rays' Brad Miller: Roster spot in jeopardy
Miller could be removed from the 40-man roster when the Rays formally select Jake Bauers' contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of Thursday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though Miller was productive in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals with his second three-hit showing of the season, he has been a middling performer at the plate since slugging 30 home runs in 2016. Over the last season and change, Miller has hit .219/.325/.366 (90 wRC+) with 14 long balls in 581 plate appearances, while his limitations in the middle infield forced a permanent move to first base this spring. He has remained a negative defender at the new position and hasn't supplied the power teams value from corner men, so even if the Rays temporarily keep Miller on the roster, it seems apparent that he'll lose hold of his everyday role once Bauers arrives.
