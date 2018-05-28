Rays' Brad Miller: Scratched with facial contusion

Miller was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Athletics with a facial contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per Topkin, Miller was hit in his left eye after a ball ricocheted off the screen during drills in the batting cage prior to Monday's game. Fortunately, he won't require stitches, so he should be considered day-to-day. C.J. Cron will start at first base in Miller's stead, with Christian Arroyo entering the lineup as DH.