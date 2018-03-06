Rays' Brad Miller: Set for sim game Tuesday
Miller (toe) will receive at-bats in a simulated game Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The simulated game marks Miller's first competitive action since Feb. 23 and likely represents the final hurdle he'll need to clear before returning to the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup. Miller, who is nursing a broken right pinkie toe, still looks primed to open the campaign as the Rays' primary second baseman, though there's a good chance he cedes at-bats to Daniel Robertson or Christian Arroyo against lefty pitching.
