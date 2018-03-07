Rays' Brad Miller: Sidelined until next week
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Miller (toe) will likely be held out of Grapefruit League games until next Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller was recently able to partake in a simulated game as a designated hitter after being sidelined since late February with a broken right pinkie toe. According to Topkin, playing through the injury isn't a problem for Miller, but the impact the broken toe has on his stride is instead the Rays' chief concern, given that the 28-year-old has previously dealt with hip issues and is coming off offseason core-muscle surgery. Miller is tentatively slated to serve as the Rays' primary second baseman this season, though he could also split time at first base with the newly acquired C.J. Cron.
More News
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...