Rays' Brad Miller: Sidelined until next week

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Miller (toe) will likely be held out of Grapefruit League games until next Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller was recently able to partake in a simulated game as a designated hitter after being sidelined since late February with a broken right pinkie toe. According to Topkin, playing through the injury isn't a problem for Miller, but the impact the broken toe has on his stride is instead the Rays' chief concern, given that the 28-year-old has previously dealt with hip issues and is coming off offseason core-muscle surgery. Miller is tentatively slated to serve as the Rays' primary second baseman this season, though he could also split time at first base with the newly acquired C.J. Cron.