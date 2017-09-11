Play

Rays' Brad Miller: Sitting versus lefty

Miller is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller will head to the bench with the Rays facing southpaw CC Sabathia. With Miller out, Danny Espinosa will start at second base and hit eighth.

