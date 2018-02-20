Rays' Brad Miller: Slated to share first base duties in 2018

Miller is expected to split time at first base with C.J. Cron in 2018, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller was expected to open the season as the Rays' primary first baseman, but the recent acquisition of Cron has pushed him into a timeshare. Considering Miller and Cron both hit better against right-handed pitching, it's still somewhat unclear how manager Kevin Cash intends to divvy up at-bats, but their playing time will likely be fluid throughout the season. Either way, it'll be tough to count on Miller from a fantasy standpoint in 2018 given his new position and reduced playing time.