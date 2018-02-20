Rays' Brad Miller: Slated to share first base duties in 2018
Miller is expected to split time at first base with C.J. Cron in 2018, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller was expected to open the season as the Rays' primary first baseman, but the recent acquisition of Cron has pushed him into a timeshare. Considering Miller and Cron both hit better against right-handed pitching, it's still somewhat unclear how manager Kevin Cash intends to divvy up at-bats, but their playing time will likely be fluid throughout the season. Either way, it'll be tough to count on Miller from a fantasy standpoint in 2018 given his new position and reduced playing time.
More News
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...