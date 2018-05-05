Rays' Brad Miller: Slugs homer Friday

Miller entered Friday's win over the Blue Jays in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

Miller grounded out in his official pinch-hit at-bat, but he bounced back an inning later with a 425-foot shot to right center that plated Denard Span. The veteran infielder's average sat at .184 as recently as April 22, but he's boosted it 51 points over the subsequent nine games by hitting safely in eight of those contests.