Rays' Brad Miller: Smacks eighth homer Tuesday

Miller went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.

Miller's 422-foot shot to center in the sixth represented the only run of the night for the Rays and served as his first round tripper since Aug. 29. Miller was just 1-for-12 over his previous four games, and despite Tuesday's blast, he's still slashing just .175/.283/.275 in September.