Rays' Brad Miller: Smacks eighth homer Tuesday
Miller went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.
Miller's 422-foot shot to center in the sixth represented the only run of the night for the Rays and served as his first round tripper since Aug. 29. Miller was just 1-for-12 over his previous four games, and despite Tuesday's blast, he's still slashing just .175/.283/.275 in September.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...