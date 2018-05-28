Rays' Brad Miller: Smacks fifth homer Sunday

Miller went 2-for-5 with three RBI from a two-run double and a solo home run while scoring twice overall in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Miller led off for the third straight game following the trade of Denard Span to the Mariners and made plenty of noise out of the top of the order. The infielder had been mired in a 3-for-17 slump that encompassed the previous six games, with Sunday's production represented his first multi-hit effort since May 18. Miller now has three of his five homers on the season during May, and both his current average (.246) and slugging percentage (.425) are significantly improved over his respective .201 and .337 figures from last season.