Rays' Brad Miller: Smacks fourth homer Friday

Miller went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Miller erased the Rays' early 1-0 deficit with a 437-foot shot to center in the fourth, his fourth round tripper of the season and second since returning from an extended stay on the disabled list due to a groin injury. The slugging infielder has an RBI in each of his last three contests and seven overall in 10 July games.