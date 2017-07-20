Rays' Brad Miller: Snaps out of slump Wednesday
Miller went 2-for-4 with an RBI fielder's choice and a double in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.
After hitting safely in his first four games following a disabled list stint, Miller had gone 0-for-13 over the subsequent quartet of contests. However, he was able to get back on track Wednesday, vaulting his average back over the Mendoza Line to .201 in the process. While Miller's numbers remain drastically down across the board, the hope is that full health during the second half will afford him the at-bats necessary to finally hit his stride.
