Rays' Brad Miller: Struggling since return from DL

Miller, who went 0-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Twins on Sunday, is 1-for-11 with an RBI and two walks overall in the three games he's played since returning from the disabled list due to a groin injury.

In addition to his struggles at the plate -- which have lowered his average to .184 -- Miller also apparently sprained his ankle rounding third in the first inning Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. However, he remained in the game and will now have a day off before the Rays embark on a nine-game road trip.