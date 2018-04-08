Rays' Brad Miller: Suffers groin injury Sunday

Miller injured his groin while running the bases Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Miller left Sunday's game, Joey Wendle entered to play second base while Daniel Robertson moved to first. It appears that Miller could need more than a day off to recover, as it was reported that the Rays may opt to place him on the disabled list. Additional information on Miller's status should be available soon. If Miller is unavailable to play, C.J. Cron would likely fill in at first base.