Rays' Brad Miller: Suffers groin injury Sunday
Miller injured his groin while running the bases Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After Miller left Sunday's game, Joey Wendle entered to play second base while Daniel Robertson moved to first. It appears that Miller could need more than a day off to recover, as it was reported that the Rays may opt to place him on the disabled list. Additional information on Miller's status should be available soon. If Miller is unavailable to play, C.J. Cron would likely fill in at first base.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...