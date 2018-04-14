Rays' Brad Miller: Taking BP on Saturday

Miller (groin) plans to take batting practice on the field and run around a little bit Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The hope is for him to be activated Friday.

He was reevaluated Friday, and that examination apparently went well, as he is resuming baseball activities. If all goes well, he will come off the DL next weekend against the Twins. For now, C.J. Cron is the primary first baseman while Joey Wendle has been playing most days at the keystone.