Bristo was optioned to Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Bristo picked up a three-inning save in his major-league debut Thursday versus the Red Sox, not yielding a hit and fanning four along the way. Unfortunately for him, he wasn't going to be available for a few days after throwing 42 pitches, hence the demotion. Bristo put himself in a good spot to earn another look down the line, though.