Rays' Brandon Koch: Heading for Tommy John surgery
Koch (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The injury represents a jarring interruption to a promising career, as the 24-year-old right-hander had appeared to find his niche as a closer this season. Koch was 2-1 with a 1.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .167 BAA across 15.1 innings over 13 appearances for the Stone Crabs, while also converting five of six opportunities. He now faces at least a 12-month recovery period, with a possibility that he misses the entire 2019 season.
