Lowe went 3-for-3 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The rookie continued to make impactful contact Tuesday, with his pair of doubles giving him 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples, five home runs) in September. That's also helped lead to an impressive 15 RBI, as well as a 30-point boost in batting average to .248.