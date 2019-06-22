Rays' Brandon Lowe: Excels out of top of order

Lowe went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles and a run in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

Lowe shifted to the top of the lineup Friday and was a rousing success. The multi-hit effort snapped an 0-for-14 slump for Lowe that encompassed his prior four games, and the pair of two-baggers were his first extra-base hits since last Sunday as well. Factoring in Friday's production, Lowe is hitting an impressive .297 across 70 plate appearances in June.