Lowe went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and three runs overall in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The hot-hitting Lowe's second-inning shot with Austin Meadows aboard extended the Rays' lead to 4-0 and extended his hitting streak to four games. Wednesday's multi-hit effort, his first since Aug. 4, vaulted both his monthly and season average over the .300 mark, and six (three doubles, three homers) of Lowe's 10 hits thus far in August have now gone for extra bases.