Rays' Brandon Lowe: Out of Friday's lineup
Lowe is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Houston, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Lowe went 0-for-4 with one strikeout out of the cleanup spot in Thursday's season opener as the designated hitter. The 24-year-old can play both corner infield and outfield spots but will nonetheless take a seat Friday. Austin Meadows will be the designated hitter as Avisail Garcia starts in right field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...