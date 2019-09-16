Rays' Brandon Lowe: Plenty of rehab at-bats this week

Lowe (quadriceps) is slated to see live at-bats during the coming week in the form of a simulated game Monday against Yonny Chirinos (finger) and in Instructional League games the rest of the week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays and Lowe continue to keep hope alive with respect to a return before the end of the regular season, and this coming week's planned activities should prove a strong litmus test for how realistic a return during the final week of the campaign might be. Lowe experienced some leg fatigue during a sim game last Thursday, but that wasn't overly concerning given that the 25-year-old had been running for a string of days prior.