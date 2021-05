Lowe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Hits were hard to come across for the Rays in the contest , but Lowe supplied all the offense the team needed with a three-run blast off reliever Junior Guerra in the seventh inning. The homer was Lowe's fifth this season and pushed his RBI total to 14. He is batting only .193 overall but has reached base in eight of his past nine games.