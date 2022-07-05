The Rays transferred Lowe (lower back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Lowe hasn't played since May 15 due to a stress reaction in his lower back and only recently resumed taking batting practice a few days ago, so he wasn't guaranteed to make it back from the IL in fewer than 60 days anyway. The transaction now ensures that Lowe won't be activated until mid-July, and the Rays might prefer to hold out the 27-year-old through the All-Star break even if he's ready to go at the end of the 60-day period. Infielder Yu Chang, whom the Rays claimed off waivers from the Pirates on Tuesday, will take Lowe's spot on the 40-man roster.