Rays' Brandon Lowe: Suffers quad injury in rehab game

Lowe (lower leg) was removed from Tuesday's rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham with a left quadriceps strain, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Lowe seemed to be trending towards his return to the majors from a right lower leg bruise that sidelined him over a month, but he suffered the quad strain running out a groundball Wednesday. The 25-year-old will return from the rehab assignment while the extent of the new injury is determined.