Lowe went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers, two runs and three runs batted in a win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.

Lowe hit a solo homer in the first inning off Tony Gonsolin to open up the game early. The 26-year-old went on to smash a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Dustin May as well. Lowe's heroics Wednesday night helped the Rays even the series at one apiece, and his first inning run moved to the Rays to an MLB-best 32-7 when scoring first this season.