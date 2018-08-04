Lowe will be called up from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe will take the place of Daniel Robertson -- who is headed to the DL with a left thumb sprain -- on the active roster prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox. Across 46 games with Durham this year, Lowe has slashed .304/.380/.613 with 14 home runs and 35 RBI. Look for him to receive regular time at the keystone for during his first taste of the big leagues.

