Snyder cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Snyder was designated for assignment Friday by the Rays after spending three days on the 40-man roster. The 31-year-old should continue to serve as organizational infield depth for Tampa Bay.

