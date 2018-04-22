Rays' Brandon Snyder: Accepts assignment to Triple-A
Snyder cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Snyder was designated for assignment Friday by the Rays after spending three days on the 40-man roster. The 31-year-old should continue to serve as organizational infield depth for Tampa Bay.
