Rays' Brandon Snyder: Called up to majors
Snyder was called up Tuesday to replace the injured Matt Duffy (hamstring), Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Duffy will be out at least ten days with a hamstring strain, though early indications are that his recovery time will be short, so Snyder may not be up for long. The 31-year-old has played all four corner positions in his major-league career, though he's appeared in the big leagues in just one of the last four seasons. He has a bit of pop (.459 career slugging percentage) but his .279 career on-base percentage makes him a pretty classic Quad-A player. Don't expect much in his limited time with the Rays.
More News
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Headed to Triple-A to open season•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Gunning for final reserve OF spot•
-
Rays' Brandon Snyder: Gets spring invite from Rays•
-
Nationals' Brandon Snyder: Suffers arm injury Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Snyder: Will be reassigned to minors•
-
Nationals' Brandon Snyder: Signs deal with Washington•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?