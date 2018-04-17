Snyder was called up Tuesday to replace the injured Matt Duffy (hamstring), Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Duffy will be out at least ten days with a hamstring strain, though early indications are that his recovery time will be short, so Snyder may not be up for long. The 31-year-old has played all four corner positions in his major-league career, though he's appeared in the big leagues in just one of the last four seasons. He has a bit of pop (.459 career slugging percentage) but his .279 career on-base percentage makes him a pretty classic Quad-A player. Don't expect much in his limited time with the Rays.