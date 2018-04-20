Snyder was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snyder was up for all of three days before being removed from the roster in order to make room for Brad Miller, who returns from his stay on the disabled list with a groin injury. Snyder doesn't have a profile that makes him particularly likely to be claimed, as he's a 31-year-old with just 211 career plate appearances and a .276 on-base percentage, so he has a good chance of returning to the Rays' organization as minor-league depth.