Rays' Brandon Snyder: Gets spring invite from Rays
Snyder signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Thursday which includes and invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old spent all of last season with Triple-A Syracuse, compiling a .263/.356/.490 line with 23 homers and 77 RBI in 121 games. He's seen brief major-league stints in five seasons since 2010, though he's struggled to a .242 batting average over that stretch (120 games). While Snyder has flashed some pop in the past, he doesn't figure to be anything more than an organizational depth piece next season.
