Rays' Brandon Snyder: Gunning for final reserve OF spot
Snyder is competing for the final reserve outfield spot on the Rays' active roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 31-year-old's main competition in this position battle is Jason Coats, but Micah Johnson is also in the mix to an extent. Manager Kevin Cash expressed a desire to have another right-handed bat in the outfield mix, making Snyder an attractive candidate in that sense. His spring stats also make a good case for him (6-for-21, two extra-base hits). He wouldn't garner much playing time as the roster is constructed now, but Snyder still seems to be in a good place as the regular season nears.
