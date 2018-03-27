Snyder will not make the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snyder was vying for one of the Rays' final Opening Day roster spots, but the team ultimately decided to turn elsewhere for a reserve outfielder. The 31-year-old Snyder, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016, will report to Triple-A Durham to open the season. He should serve as organizational outfield depth.