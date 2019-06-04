Rays' Brendan McKay: Another strong showing
McKay recorded six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on three hits and a hit batsman over five innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Norfolk on Monday.
McKay worked up to 65 pitches in his second Triple-A outing, getting 49 of those offerings into the strike zone. The 23-year-old has logged five innings apiece in each of his first two trips to the mound for the Bulls and has impressively averaged a strikeout per frame. Meanwhile, the two-way prospect is just 2-for-13 over his first four games as a designated hitter, but both of those hits have notably gone for extra bases (one double, one home run).
