McKay (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay will return to the Rays' 40-man roster after being activated Tuesday, but he will remain with Durham, where he made his most recent rehab start. The left-hander had been recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery that he required last November and hasn't pitched in the big leagues since the 2019 season. The 26-year-old looked good over the course of his six rehab starts, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 15.1 innings. He'll continue to make regular starts for Durham with the hopes of pitching well enough to earn a look with the Rays at some point in September or early October.