Rays' Brendan McKay: Begins rehab assigment
McKay (oblique) went 0-for-3 with a HBP for Tampa Bay's rookie Gulf Coast League team Monday in a rehab assignment.
McKay was sidelined in mid June due to tightness in his right oblique muscle. It looks like he's making progress, but it's not clear when the first baseman/pitcher will begin pitching again as well.
